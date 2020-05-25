“I have never seen anything like this dog’s will to live,” Abused dog found in Oklahoma in need of help

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A dog that was rescued in Oklahoma is now fighting for life in Colorado.

Pawsitive Restorations Animal Rescue says a pitbull mix named Annie was left with six other dogs to starve in Oklahoma.

She was discovered laying on the driveway, but was barely responsive. In fact, rescuers say she was in the middle of labor but could no longer continue.

In a Facebook post, the organization says Annie’s owner came outside and spit on her when rescuers were trying to save her life.

She was rushed to a veterinarian, but lost all 10 of her puppies.

Veterinarians say she had multiple open wounds that were infested with maggots, was extremely dehydrated and malnourished.

Veterinarians at both Wheat Ridge Animal Hospital and Happy Tails Veterinary Center in Aurora have been treating a rare canine condition, similar to internal varicose veins.

At this point, Annie’s prognosis is unknown.

“She’s a ticking time bomb,” Krissy Mosbarger, president of Pawsitive Restorations Animal Rescue, told KDVR.

Annie’s medical costs have reached almost $15,000. If you’d like to donate, visit Pawsitive Restoration’s website.