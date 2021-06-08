“I hear humming noises,” Oklahoma man wants bees invading his home gone, not killed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – To ‘bee’ or not to ‘bee,’ that is the question for one metro homeowner after thousands of bees took up residence on his property.

Robert Miller, News 4’s “Laughing Guy” isn’t laughing much at home these days.

“I hear humming noises and everything. Yesterday I had a lot of them swarming around in my yard more than I have ever seen before,” said Miller.

Miller, of course, is talking about bees. Thousands of them are going in and out of his home.

“They are really, really, busy and it seems like more and more start coming in. Its hard to get out of my house, to just get in my car or come get the mail,” said Miller.

Robert Miller says the problem has been getting worse for years. He needs to remove them from the house, but he says he doesn’t want to kill them.

Miller knows what experts have been saying for years, bees are endangered worldwide thanks to increased use of pesticides and parasites. Humans need bees to eat so we can eat.

“All of the fruit, your tomatoes, your apples, all that stuff depends on bees carrying that pollen from one plant to another, pollenate, fertilize the flower and that grows into fruit, said Richard Henry of Oklahoma Honey Bee Removal.

To help with Robert’s bee problem, we called in a professional.

“They just look for any place to start a new hive,” said Henry.

Henry is a professional bee herder and keeper. No matter how many are buzzing and flying around him, he specializes in getting the bees out of houses like Robert’s, alive and well.

Henry does 2-3 removals a week and has all the tools to locate the bees, like thermal cameras and to keep the bees safe.

“We vacuum up the bees to keep them from flying. We take the bees back home and put them back with the hive,” said Henry.

Another perk of not just killing the bees, when you relocate the entire hive all that honey goes too.

It doesn’t stay in the walls and attract more bugs like ants and roaches.

Here is a list of bee-friendly removers recommended by OSU/OKC.