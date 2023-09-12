LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — A teenager is now facing first-degree murder charges in connection to the shooting death of his uncle.

“I just heard a gunshot, my neighbor’s screaming ‘I’m going to kill you,’ to each other,” said a neighbor who called 911.

Investigators say on September 5 at 5:00 p.m. at a home off Cedar and Two Creeks Rd in Guthrie, Jordan Harvey and his uncle, Geronimo Quilimaco, got into some sort of argument.

According to court documents, a witness said “Geronimo slammed Jordan onto the ground.” Then, documents say the nephew went inside the home to grab a shotgun.

“It sounds like the individual had his mind made up on what he was going to do,” said Troy Dykes, the Logan County undersheriff.

The witness told investigators he was trying to stop Harvey, but the 19-year-old tripped him and made it past him. However, the witness was able to get outside in time to watch Harvey, “aim and fire the shotgun at Geronimo.” The witness then heard Harvey say “I just shot my uncle, please help him.”

Neighbors heard the shots and called 911.

“Just heard the shot and somebody screaming ‘I’m gonna kill you,'” said the neighbor on the phone. “I heard a gunshot. I came out and he’s laying dead.”

Another witness said she saw “Geronimo start to run away and then fell down to the ground.” The same witness said she “held Geronimo’s head in her hands and told him it was going to be okay.”

Court documents said before deputies arrived, Harvey took off but was quickly found.

“The suspect, shortly thereafter, he was located and arrested for murder in the first degree,” said Troy Dykes, the Undersheriff for Logan County.

However, on Tuesday online court records the 19-year-old is now facing manslaughter charges.

Logan County deputies said the family has deep roots in the community and several were rocked by this death.

“We develop a relationship throughout the years with having to deal with this family, so it’s pretty emotional,” said Undersheriff Dykes.

After several phone calls and messages, News 4 was unable to reach family members for comment.