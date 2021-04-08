“I just want my baby back,” Oklahoma family still pleading for answers after teen’s murder remains unsolved one year later

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One year after a young mother was killed during a party in southwest Oklahoma City, her family is still seeking answers and justice.

“It’s just hard to believe that it’s been a year and we still have no answers,” Bobbie Renfrow told KFOR. “I just want my baby back.”

The last time Renfrow hugged her baby girl, 18-year-old Madison Farley, it was at her hospital bedside, moments before she died.

Just hours earlier, Madison was shot at a home in southwest Oklahoma City during a party.

“It’s not fair at all,” Renfrow said.

According to police, in the early morning hours of April 9th, three men broke in, demanded money and shot Madison in the head.

“They ruined her pretty face,” said Renfrow. “They robbed Maddie of so much.”

Madison was a young mother. Her son, Spencer, was only a 1-year-old when she died.



“She loved being a mommy. She was in love with Spencer, so much,” Renfrow said.

Making the tragedy even more heartbreaking, the family couldn’t have a memorial service for Madison last year due to COVID-19.

“These people need to be caught. They need to pay for what they’ve done,” Renfrow said.

So far, the case is still cold. Police have not made any arrests.

“It’s been a year, you know, since I’ve held her or since I’ve argued with her. I would just give anything for one more argument,” said Renfrow. “She doesn’t deserve to be, to end up in a box with some dust on it, you know.”

If you have information that could lead to an arrest, call the OKCPD homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.