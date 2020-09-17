‘I just want to know the reason why.’ Pregnant woman attacked in her own home speaking out on assault

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman who says she was attacked in her Oklahoma City apartment is speaking about what happened months after the attack.

“Why did it have to be me that day?” she asked.

KFOR is concealing the victim’s identity because she is in fear for her life.

She says the terrifying attack is now a painful memory.

She was home alone on an early July morning when she says a complete stranger showed up out of nowhere.

“My dog was constantly barking to let me know that someone was outside my door. When I came to look at the peep hole, there was nobody there,” she said.

She says he didn’t leave and instead waited until she went to take her dog outside.

“As soon as we were coming back in, the guy was standing on the stairs. Everything happened so fast. I just remember screaming and nobody ever coming to help or responding to me,” she said.

She says the struggle moved inside and she grabbed her gun to defend herself, shooting the attacker in the shoulder.

“Just making sure that my baby was okay. There was literally blood everywhere, all over me, all over the floor, all over my couch. Everywhere,” she said.

She says the attacker finally left and took her gun with him.

Police later found him, 29-year-old Curtis McNeary, at a metro hospital, where he was arrested.

“I just want to know the reason why,” she said.

The victim’s baby survived, but she says her wounds are lasting.

“It basically changed my life since that day. I was planning on going to work, do my regular life and nothing has been the same since,” she said.

McNeary is still in the Oklahoma County Detention Center and is due in court this month.

