“I just went numb,” Oklahoma father seeking answers after son killed in shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The father of a man who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in early February is hoping someone will come forward with information about the crime.

"This is my favorite one. We were at a family gathering, as we call them," Michael Harge told KFOR as he referenced a picture of him and his son.

Pictures and memories are all Harge has left of his only son, 24-year-old Alex Harge.

Alex Harge was killed in a horrific drive-by shooting on Feb. 3.

"It's a part of life, death. I just hate, I don't really like the way this death occurred," Harge said.

Harge said his son, who lived in Clinton with his mom, was in town visiting a childhood friend when the shooting occurred.

"That night, wrong place, wrong time, wrong crowd," Harge said.

Harge says his son and a group of friends were enjoying the Super Bowl at a home near N.E. 32nd and Lincoln. The home is now riddled with bullet holes.

Harge's daughter broke the news to him the next day.

"She's like, 'Alex was shot and killed this morning,'" he said. "I just went numb because I couldn't believe it."

Alex's friend, 23-year-old Cleevan Reed, and a third victim, 34-year-old Joshua Rogers, were able to make it out of the home with non-life threatening injuries.

"They heard a loud boom and then like 20-25 seconds of just non-stop gunfire," Harge said. "He said my son was hit and he was trying to help him."

However, it was too late.

Investigators still don't know who fired those shots.

Michael is desperate for answers, hoping anyone who knows anything will come forward.

"I pray about families every night that are victims of senseless gun violence, who've lost loved ones, and it's like now I gotta add my name to the list," Harge said.

Harge’s mom told News 4 her son was a kind, loving young man who loved his family.

If you have information that could lead to an arrest, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)-297-1200.