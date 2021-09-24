“I know in my heart that she’s in heaven,” Godmother of woman killed in Del City murder-suicide speaks out

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A family member is speaking out after a man and woman were killed in an apparent murder-suicide on Monday.

Police say 23-year-old Aaron Butler shot and killed 22-year-old Trisha Fernandez before turning the gun on himself. Police say they were in a relationship and having issues.

Johanna Kempski, Fernandez’s godmother and cousin, describes how she felt when she found out what happened.

“I was just mad, I was like, ‘what?’ Like no. I was driving and literally I had to pull on the side because, I’m like, ‘no, no, she’s only 22. Like no,'” she said.

Kempski says Fernandez and Butler had an on-again, off-again relationship and were engaged this year.

“It’s unfortunate to have this happen to a very young lady,” she said. “I don’t know how I feel because I’m just so numb.”

Kempski says Fernandez never told her anything was wrong, but says others noticed something off about her social media.

“The minute that you would tell her something, she would either block you, but we don’t know if he had access, so we don’t know if he was controlling it,” she said.

She remembers Fernandez as a family-oriented young woman. Her family is in California. Kempski says Fernandez moved to Oklahoma with Butler as he was active-duty military at Tinker Air Force Base.

“She was always very respectful, and she loved to sing. She had an angelic voice. Just brings everybody together and just listening to her voice, very soothing,” she said. “Even if we’re far away, California and Oklahoma, she always time to wish me Merry Christmas, ninang (godmother in Tagalog) or Happy New Year, ninang, and she was my first goddaughter and now I won’t be able to have that anymore. I know in my heart that she’s in heaven.”

As for Aaron, she says, “we don’t only pray for Trisha, we pray for Aaron, that he finds his way. We don’t know what was going in his head. I don’t think we will ever know.”

Kempski also says, “I’m hoping that this brings awareness to any girls out there, you know, if they’re having any issues to reach out, reach out, that they’re not alone and they’re not scared and they’re not by themselves, that they have their family and their friends.”

The family has a GoFundMe to assist in memorial services.