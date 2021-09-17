‘I know some kids went to the hospital.’ Some Yukon students become ill after eating marijuana gummies on school campus

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Some Yukon Middle School students were rushed to the hospital after eating marijuana edibles, according to Yukon police.

“I think with kids, a lot of times there is just that natural curiosity to try things that are a little bit naughty or that they shouldn’t be doing,” said Dr. Melinda Cail.

But doctors warned curiosity could lead to damaging side effects. The Yukon Police Department told KFOR the five students became sick after eating the gummies.

“I know some kids went to the hospital. I don’t know how many of the five,” said Maj. John Brown with the Yukon Police Department.

Brown told KFOR authorities were called to the school around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday after staff members became aware of the situation.

Yukon Middle School

A spokesperson with Yukon Public Schools told News 4 a student took the edibles from a parent, and that child brought the gummies on campus.

The School District released the following statement to KFOR:

“Yukon Public Schools has taken disciplinary actions after an incident at our middle school where a student brought in their parent’s marijuana gummy bears. The situation has been resolved in accordance with our district policy. YPS prides itself on being a safe place of learning, as drugs, tobacco, and alcohol are not allowed on our campuses. The district offers a student assistance program that focuses on prevention, early intervention, referral, and supporting those in need.” YUKON PUBLIC SCHOOLS SPOKESPERSON

A file image of medical marijuana gummies.

Doctors warned about the dangers of children consuming marijuana, where inhalation or ingestion could cause damaging problems.

“It could affect their neurological growth,” said Dr. Cail. “We know that children’s brains are not fully developed until they are young adults. A middle schooler is going to experience effects very similar to what an adult would have, which is behavioral changes – either drowsiness, euphoria, just fatigue and sometimes increased appetite.”

“They risk overdosing. They risk serious health threats to themselves, and so, just remind parents to make sure your medication is locked up,” said Brown.

Dr. Cail told KFOR it’s much more dangerous for kids because their brains haven’t finished developing.

Yukon police are asking parents to make sure their medical marijuana is secured and out of children’s reach.