‘I literally cried for hours after’ – Delivery driver speaks with News 4 after being blocked in while on the job in NE OKC neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro appliance and furniture delivery driver is speaking with KFOR after he said he was detained while doing his job simply because of the color of his skin.

Travis Miller took to Facebook while he was blocked inside a Northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood by the HOA president who demanded to know why he was there.

“I gotta make it home to my family,” Travis Miller said.

Travis Miller told KFOR several emotions were running through his mind when he was met head on by two complete strangers.

“I want to know where you are going,” David Stewart said in a Facebook video.

“It’s none of your business,” Miller said in the Facebook video.

“Hey, we want to know is why you’re in here and who gave you the gate code,” a second man said in the video.

The delivery driver and father of two was stopped in his tracks and held against his will during the last stop of the day in the gated community of Ashford Hills in Northeast Oklahoma City, Monday afternoon.

“I got the president of the Homeowners Association got me block in,” Miller said in the Facebook video.

“My name is David Stewart,” Stewart said in the Facebook video.

“I don’t care what your name is, get out of the way,” Miller said in the Facebook video.

Stewart and another man were seen in the video, threatening the police were on their way.

“I felt it was race driven to me, like the two of us were out of place, like we don’t belong there,” Miller told KFOR in an interview Thursday.

Miller recorded it all and kept his seatbelt buckled the entire time.

“You don’t know if they are armed and you don’t know if he has a firearm on him or in the car,” Miller said.

“I am 60 years old,” Lee Roland with United Voice Oklahoma said. “I am trained and I know I have to be careful.”

Roland, an advocate from United Voice Oklahoma is just one of the thousands nationwide who were shocked by the nearly hour long video.

“As African Americans, we don’t want to admit we are afraid, but unfortunately that is the case,” Roland said.

“Parts of me wanted to get out of the truck, but I had just tell myself to stay calm,” Miller said.

The police never came, and Stewart eventually moved his car.

“It’s just too much going on,” Miller said in the Facebook video.

“It all just hit me,” Miller told KFOR. “I literally cried for hours after the fact.”

Miller says he is still shaken up, but adds he’s back on the job, business as usual.

“I never expected this,” Miller said. “I was just trying to cover myself.”

Miller tells KFOR his inbox and phone are flooded with encouraging calls and texts.

As for Stewart, we’ve tried calling him for days and even visited his home, but KFOR hasn’t received a response.

