OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The mother of a man found shot to death along with his girlfriend inside a car in northwest Oklahoma City on Valentine’s Day is pleading with the community to come forward with answers in her son’s death.

“He was a good boy, a good son, and he loved me,” said Winona Blossom. “I need answers.”

Raymond Paddyaker and his girlfriend, Kayla Yates, were both found shot to death inside his car in the 3000 block of Northwest 10th Street.







Raymond Paddyaker and Kayla Yates

“It is so hard. Because I [never] dreamed I would be burying my child,” said Blossom.

Blossom told KFOR she spoke to her son the night before his murder, and he seemed to be in good spirit. She said Paddyaker didn’t have any enemies.

“He was a good person,” said Blossom. “Maybe that’s why people were drawn to him because he was very seldom in a bad mood and always smiling.”

Blossom believes the couple was ambushed and caught off guard.

Officers detained one person at the scene and questioned others, but they haven’t arrested anyone.

📧 Have Breaking News sent to your inbox! Subscribe to KFOR’s Breaking News Alerts →

Blossom told KFOR someone knows what happened, and she’s begging for answers.

“I want to plead for the public to help us,” said Blossom. “I need some closure in order to deal with this better. We need to find out who did this to them, [and] bring them to justice because he or his girlfriend didn’t deserve this.”

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.