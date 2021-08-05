“I never really thought about COVID,” 11 family members battle deadly virus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Thursday night, after NBC prime-time coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, KFOR’s Ali Meyer shares the heartbreaking story of a family ravaged by COVID-19.

This family lives in Wichita, Kansas now, but has deep roots in Oklahoma.

In fact, their Oklahoma family members have been praying for their recovery for months.

It all started with a Father’s Day celebration.

The Davis family celebrated at a BBQ restaurant in Wichita.

There, 14 relatives gathered together for lunch.

“I never really thought about COVID,” said Meghan Davis. “We were there to celebrate Stephen, Dad and Josh. We had a great time with each other visiting. None of us knew what would happen.”

June 20th, as many thought the pandemic was winding down, epidemiologists were warning about the deadly Delta variant of COVID-19.

“I’m thinking I don’t have COVID. I’m sure I don’t have COVID,” said Steve Davis. “I’m thinking I’m young. I’ve got a good immune system. I’m good to go.”

Davis is 39 years old.

“My parents had been telling me every time we (saw) them: get the shot, get the shot,” said Steve Davis’ mom Terese Davis, 54.

Only two members were vaccinated.

“I really didn’t think it was going to get us each, one by one,” said Steve Davis’ dad Stephen Davis.

The Father’s Day celebration turned to heartbreak for this family by the 4th of July.

“I’m sitting there praying to God like I’ve never prayed to God before,” said Steve Davis. “I tried to barter with God. I told Him. Take my life to let her live.”

