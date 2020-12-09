“I think about it every day,” Father still seeking justice for son killed nearly one year ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The father of a man who was killed during a drive-by shooting in February is pleading with anyone who knows something to come forward.

“I just went numb because I couldn’t believe it,” Michael Harge told News 4 in February.

That was the first time KFOR spoke with Harge, just a few days after his son, Alex Michael Harge, was murdered in NE OKC.

“I think about it every day. You know, something, something, hopefully when I call, there’s some news,” ​Harge said on Tuesday.

Now, he’s speaking out again because it’s almost been a year since the shooting and police still don’t know who fired the fatal shots.

“God only knows what they’ve been involved in since then,” Harge said.

It happened at a home near NE 32nd and Lincoln. Alex was watching the super bowl with a group of people when someone fired shots into the home.

Alex’s friend, 23-year-old Cleevan Reed, and a third victim, 34-year-old Joshua Rogers, were able to make it out of the home with non-life threatening injuries.

Alex did not survive.

“He would have been 25 on the 25th of October,” Harge said.

Harge checks in with the detective on the case weekly and he said they still have no leads.

“He said hopefully somebody will get a conscience and decide to come forward and saying something,” Harge said.

He’s feeling discouraged but is not losing hope that one day his son’s killer will be brought to justice.

“Maybe if they see this, you know you can come anonymously. You don’t have to give them you’re name,” Harge said. “I’m sure that individual has probably told more than one individual. So, I mean if you have a heart, if you have a conscience, please just call in and tell them.”

If you have information that could lead to an arrest, call the OKCPD homicide tip line at (405)-297-1200.