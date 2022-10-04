POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – New court records reveal what led up to a shooting in a Shawnee Days Inn parking lot Sept. 2.

“I think there were nine gunshots, and it was just very loud,” a hotel employee, who asked to remain anonymous, told KFOR.

Documents filed in Pottawatomie County District Court show a woman told police Gary Henderson bought a car from her, but the check he used to pay for it bounced and Henderson was “refusing to make it right.”

The court records say that’s what prompted the woman and a friend to look for Henderson.

Gary Henderson, courtesy: Pottawatomie County Jail

The duo says they eventually found the car the woman sold sitting in the Days Inn parking lot with Henderson inside, and the woman called police to report the vehicle stolen.

Henderson tried to drive away, but the woman stepped in front of the car, according to court documents.

Then, Henderson allegedly grabbed a pistol and began firing.

“[Henderson] yelled at the employee to call 911 because he’s ‘fixing to kill these people, shoot these people,’” said the anonymous employee.

The woman was able to get behind her friend’s pickup truck to avoid all of the bullets.

“The car received most of the bullets,” said Cpl. Vivian Lozano with the Shawnee Police Department. “Luckily, nobody was injured. The victims weren’t injured, and no bystanders were injured.”

Henderson was charged with two counts of shooting with intent to kill and one count of use of a vehicle in discharge of a weapon. Both charges are felonies.

The Oklahoma State Court’s Network shows Henderson bonded out of jail.