“I think we’re heading in the wrong direction,” Medical experts concerned about Oklahoma’s fight against COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise across Oklahoma, medical professionals are keeping a close eye on the trend to determine if hospitals are ready for a potential surge in patients.

Right now, officials in some parts of the state say finding open hospital beds has become an issue.

Dr. George Monks, with the Oklahoma State Medical Association, says hospitals in the Tulsa area are having a difficult time keeping up.

“Yesterday, a patient sick with COVID was in an ER at 8:30 a.m. in need of a hospital bed. Unfortunately, the current crisis has brought us to the point that it took until after 5:30 p.m. before the one and only bed in the entire Tulsa metro area became available. We are at the end of the runway,” Monks posted on Twitter.

Monks told KFOR that although the COVID-19 pandemic is an issue for hospitals around the globe, it is also causing problems in Oklahoma because it is coupled with a shortage of qualified nurses and physicians.

“The situation is strained. Even before the COVID crisis hit, there was a problem with a shortage of nurses and physicians in our state. As the COVID crisis has gotten worse, this has really only stretched thin our health care capacity, as far as the staffing. You know, that is not a helpful bed unless it’s staffed and so, that’s a real concern right now,” Monks told KFOR.

Monks says as doctors and nurses continue to treat COVID-19 patients, they are risking their lives and their health for others. If those doctors and nurses become sick with the virus, hospitals will then have to cope with the growing number of COVID-19 patients and a dwindling number of physicians if they must self-isolate and recover at home.

“I think we’re heading in the wrong direction on many of these metrics that we’re looking at. You know, our percent positives are still pretty high and that’s the type of predictor that we’re gonna have future hospitalizations. But I do want to thank the nurses for working extra hours, extra shifts to try to make it possible to care for more patients,” Monks said.

He added that hospital associations are trying to work with the health department to find any extra capacity that we need.

As more cities across the state issue face mask mandates, Monks says that he hopes those mandates will have a positive impact on hospitalizations. However, he says it will take two or three weeks to really see an impact.

