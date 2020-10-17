“I was appalled at the conditions that these animals were living in.” – Oklahoma man arrested on 42 animal cruelty counts

PORTER, Okla. (KFOR) – A Porter, Okla., man faces 42 charges of animal cruelty after farm animals were found restrained and 36 dogs were found malnourished inside cages infested with maggots and bugs.

Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kerry E. Yochum on 42 counts of animal cruelty on Wednesday, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies traveled to Yochum’s property in the 20800 block of South 381st Street in Porter and found three horses, one cow, one bull and a heifer bound to different fixed objects throughout the property, as well as 36 dogs packed into a small building at the back of the residence.

Photo credit: Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office

“All of the animals had no access to food or water and appeared malnourished,” the news release states.

Deputies entered the building that contained the dogs and found a large amount of feces in the dogs’ cages.

The dogs’ bowls did not have water and the cages were infested with maggots and bugs, according to the news release.

Investigators decided that the animals that were in distress needed to be removed from the property and placed in a safe area until a decision was reached on the case.

Deputies contacted animal hospitals and veterinarians for a health assessment on the animals and to obtain a safe place for them. However, after several attempts, they were unable to find a safe place for the animals.

But some local folks volunteered to help.

“Fortunately, some kind-hearted civilians on scene from the Porter area offered to temporarily house the animals until finalization of the case was determined, or until the law enforcement agency that will ultimately handle the case finds a safe place,” the news release states.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott is thankful for the community members’ help.

“I was appalled at the conditions that these animals were living in. I am grateful that we have such wonderful citizens in Porter that met with deputies and agreed to care for these abused animals until they could be placed in a safe home,” Elliott said.

Creek Nation Lighthorse Police requested a hold be placed on Yochum. They picked up Yochum on Thursday and transported him to their detention center.

Below is a gallery of photos of the animals on Yochum’s property and the conditions they were kept in. Warning, these photos are disturbing:

LATEST HEADLINES: