OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One of Oklahoma’s favorite daughters, Darci Lynne Farmer is glad to be back in her home state.

“Oklahoma has just sort of been such a big cheerleader for me since the beginning when I went on the show all the way until now and I love the people here,” said Farmer.

She’s here for a special benefit show for the Oklahoma Opry, bringing her ventriloquist and singing act back to where it all started.

The America’s Got Talent winner takes her Oklahoma heritage seriously.

“I was born here, raised here and very proud of it,” she said.

For the now 18-year-old, it’s been a whirlwind of performances on big stages across the country.

Bringing her unique act of ventriloquism and singing back to the attention of audiences who first saw her on AGT when she was just 12.

“You know I went on AGT with the initial goal of bringing light to ventriloquism,” she told KFOR. “Because I had no idea what it was before I found out about it. It was a dying art. It was so unknown to the world but especially to younger kids like me when I found it at the time.”

Well, mission accomplished because now, to her delight, she has found she and her dolls Petunia, Oscar, Edna and Katie have sparked a whole new generation of aspiring ventriloquists.

“I always see these kids in the audience who bring their puppets to the show,” said Darci Lynne. “And they would bring them to meet-and-greets and they would show me their puppets and they would do the ventriloquism for me and they would say, ‘Darci, you inspired me to do this.’”

Darci Lynne Farmer, the young lady from Edmond, making a difference not only in her life, but also in the lives of the young people she reaches with her special talent and delightful Oklahoma-bred personality.