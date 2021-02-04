‘I was shaking,’ 14 year old home alone in Edmond when alleged drunk burglar busts through window

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A 14-year-old girl from Edmond described to KFOR the terrifying moments when she was huddled inside a bathroom, hoping an alleged burglar would leave her home.

Twenty-five-year-old Roy Whittington is currently sitting in the Oklahoma County Detention Center, facing burglary and public intoxication charges.

“Edmond 9-1-1, what’s that location of your emergency?” a dispatcher asked.

“My house,” the 14 year old said. “Help.”

“Hello?” the dispatcher asked

“Hello,” the 14 year old said.

“Hi, how can I help you?” the dispatcher asked.

“Somebody just broke into my house,” the 14 year old said.

“Ok, what is your address?” the dispatcher asked.

Soft, scared whispers were heard coming from 14-year-old Kaidyn Richardson while on the phone with Edmond 9-1-1. The teen sat down with KFOR’s Peyton Yager less than 24 hours after the traumatic experience.

“I was shaking and I thought I was going to throw up,” Richardson said.

Kaidyn Richardson

Kaidyn tells KFOR she was home alone, doing laundry in the middle of the afternoon.

“I saw an outline of somebody outside, and I was like, ‘Is this a prank?’” Richardson said.

The 14-year-old says she locked herself inside the bathroom and called 9-1-1.

Police say at the same time, Roy Whittington busted out a side window to get inside the house.

“I could hear him walking through the house,” Richardson said. “He even whistled at the dogs.”

“My dogs are barking!” the 14-year-old said on the 9-1-1 call.

“I have lots of help on the way to you,” the dispatcher said. “Stay where you are.”

Kaidyn’s lifeline on the other end of the phone was Riley Weatherford at Edmond Dispatch, who is a father himself.

“One thing we say in training is use your airline voice,” Riley Weatherford said. “Be calm. It helps calm the calling party down.”

“They are walking out the back door,” Kaidyn said on the 9-1-1 call. “They just walked out the back door.”

“They are walking out the back door?” Weatherford asked on the 9-1-1 call.

Edmond police arrived on scene and noticed Whittington running through the back alley. Officers say they chased the suspect for several blocks before a stranger driving by used his pickup truck to box-in the alleged burglar.

“Let me see your hands!” the officer said on body camera footage. “Both of them!”

Roy Whittington

Whittington was bleeding from his right hand. He was taken to OU Medical in Edmond for stitches before he was hauled off to jail.

“I am just so thankful,” Richardson said. “I prayed for everybody last night.”

“When it’s a kid saying thanks, it rejuvenates you and reminds you why you do this,” Weatherford said.

Police asked Whittington why he broke in. According to the police report, Whittington replied, “I am drunk and dumb. I wanted to visit the home I grew up in.”

Investigators say they found Whittington’s cell phone in the victim’s backyard as well as three beer bottles in his backpack.