‘I wish I could’ve saved her’ – 5-year-old Oklahoma girl killed in house fire, two homes destroyed

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Okla. (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma families are left with nothing after a fire devoured their homes in Mountain View. Several children were trapped inside one of the homes, including a 5-year-old girl who couldn’t escape.

According to the Kiowa County Sheriff, the fire began around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“I miss her, and I wish I could’ve been able to save her,” Whitney Terneus said. “She was an angel in this world.”

The last time Whitney Terneus saw her niece, Harley, she was on babysitting duty tucking the 5-year-old into bed late Tuesday night.

5-year-old Harley

Just after 4 a.m., Whitney tells KFOR she woke up to smoke and glass shattering. Five kids, all under the age of 14, were trapped inside the Mountain View home.

The Biggers’ home went up in flames, but 5-year-old Harley was unable to escape.

“We were terrified for Harley,” Whitney Terneus said. “We were hoping she would get out.”

Neighbors like Destiney Sheppard watched the fireball swallow the house whole, and then, the fire was on to the next house.

The fire destroyed the home of Sydney and Angie Fischer. Both were able to get to safety.

“I saw flames and took off running outside,” neighbor Destiney Sheppard said. “It’s heartbreaking. So close to Christmas and they lost everything.”

The high wind advisory Wednesday helped the fire spread out of control. Winds in Mountain View were recorded around 45 miles per hour.

The Mountain View community immediately set up a GoFundMe account to help the Fischer family, and a GoFundMe account to help the Bigger family.

Devastation from the fire.

Residents are working to collect donations as well.

The Bigger family is in need of shoes size toddler 6 and 9; girls size 1; boys size 10; men’s size 10.5; and women’s size 8. They also are in need of clothes size girls 18 months and 6-7; boys 3T/4T and 18; men’s large shirts, 36/34 pants, 2X shirts; and women’s 3, 4 or 5 pants and small/medium shirts.

The Fischer family is in need of shoes size men’s 9 and women’s 8. They need clothes in men’s 32/34 pants, large shirts and XL sweatpants and size 9 shoes; and women’s XL shirts, XL sweatpants and size 8 shoes.

Both families also need kitchenware, furniture, sheets, blankets, pillows, toiletries and underwear.

An angel amid the ashes.

Donations can be sent to the following:

• Bigger family: Janet and Landell Hoyl residence, 320 S. 3rd St., or Bryan Shepherd residence, 240 Rainy Mountain in Mountain View.

• Fischer Family: Susian Marie Funk residence, 339 Washita Ave., in Mountain View.