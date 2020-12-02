‘I would do it all over again’ – Seminole police officer who rescued his family from their burning home speaks out for the first time

WARNING: The below story and above video both contain an image of a severe second-degree burn.

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma police officer is speaking for the first time while recovering from second-degree burns after he ran through his burning porch to save his two sons.

“Regardless if I wear this badge or not, I am still a dad,” Cpl. Anthony Louie said.

Cpl. Anthony Louie

Cpl. Anthony Louie with the Seminole Police Department sat down with KFOR just days after he was released from the hospital. The father of two is ready to relive the morning he says he almost lost his two boys.

“I love them to the moon and back,” Cpl. Louie said. “I mean they are my world.”

The officer’s world came crashing down when a house fire call came over his radio in November. Cpl. Louie says the street sounded familiar, so he wanted to check it out.

He pulled up to his own home engulfed in flames.

“My kids were inside,” Cpl. Louie said.

The heroic act was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera across the street. Cpl. Louie is seen on camera running full force into the burning home.

Cpl. Anthony Louie’s family.

The father of two busted down the front door with his strength.

“I yelled for my kids,” Cpl. Louie said. “I found them and I wrapped them up and knocked out the back glass.”

His two boys, Thomas and AJ, were saved without even a scratch.

“The ceiling collapsed right behind us,” Cpl. Louie said. “My son could’ve been in there.”

Cpl. Louie handed the boys off to his partner right before the pain set in.

“My skin was just hanging off,” Cpl. Louie said. “That’s when I collapsed in the street.”

Cpl. Louie was rushed to Integris Hospital in Oklahoma City with second-degree burns and smoke inhalation. He was released from the hospital after about a week.

Cpl. Anthony Louie suffered a second-degree burn while rescuing his two sons from their burning home.

“I am blessed to be alive, and I’m just thankful to be here,” Cpl. Louie said.

Cpl. Louie’s house is a total loss. The cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical issue.

Meanwhile, his story spread all over the globe. Over $8,000 worth of donations came pouring into the Police Department.

Cpl. Louie’s family is now in a new home just in time for the holidays.

Cpl. Anthony Louie and his family.

“Being in law enforcement right now and how it spread and just the love from everybody, restores my faith in humanity,” Cpl. Louie said. “I would do it all over again, all over again. I would risk my life to make sure they are good.”

Cpl. Louie will not be cleared to go back to work for at least six weeks. However, doctors say he’s improving much faster than expected.

