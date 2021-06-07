“I would never see my family again,” Teen shares powerful testimony that helped convict woman of shooting at Oklahoma McDonald’s over COVID-19 dining room policy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting up a metro McDonald’s after employees told her the dining room was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

You may remember this story at the start of the pandemic. Last May, 32-year-old Gloricia Woody got into an argument with employees at the Southwest 89th and Penn location. It was all over the restaurant’s new COVID-19 policies.

Woody wanted to come inside to eat, but after being told the dining room was closed, she came back with a gun.

“I think the best way to put it that day. I understood what strangers are truly capable of,” said Aidan Shatswell.

Surveillance footage caught Woody firing off several rounds at a group of teens inside.

Shatswell said he didn’t know he had a bullet lodged in his neck until an hour later.

It was his powerful testimony in a Cleveland County courtroom last week that helped put Woody behind bars.

“If was this like millimeters in either direction, I would never see my family again,” said Shatswell. “I could’ve died that day, but I didn’t, which makes me want to do something with my life even more.”

In court, Woody begged the judge for leniency.

She stated, “I think about the victims all the time, and I mean, I think about that day. If I would’ve just stayed home, I would not even be here, but I can’t take it back.”

Woody’s attorney argued she has never had a traffic violation.

However, Judge Thad Balkman gave her a 15-year prison sentence for the crime.

Her prison sentence will be followed by 10 years of probation.