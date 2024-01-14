BRISTOW, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said it has now reopened parts of the Turner Turnpike that were closed due to two multiple-vehicle crashed from the winter weather.

Eastbound I-44/Turner Turnpike near Bristow is now back open as well as a section near Kellyville at mile marker 211.

Westbound I-44/Turner Turnpike at Chandler has reopened. That area also saw a multiple-vehicle crash involving several commercial vehicles.

Motorists are advised use caution, drive for conditions and slow down until all remaining slick spots and snow packs are cleared.