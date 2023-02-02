OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have ever wanted to eat ice cream for breakfast, you might find yourself reaching for Blue Bell’s latest flavor.

National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is Saturday, Feb. 4.

In honor of the day, Blue Bell is releasing the I ❤Cereal ice cream.

“What better way to start your day than with an ice cream inspired by cereal,” said Carl Breed,

Blue Bell general sales manager. “It is a great combination of two popular foods. Our new I ❤Cereal is a mixture of vanilla ice cream to represent the milk, and fruity cereal pieces just like you would enjoy in your bowl for breakfast.”

I ❤Cereal is flavored with fruity cereal, combined with confetti sprinkles and coated fruity cereal pieces.

Organizers say it is available in the pint size only while supplies last.