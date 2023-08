OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a multiple-business commercial fire on Wednesday.

According to OKCFD, crews responded to the 2400 block of SW 29th around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. The 2-alarm fire affected an ice cream shop and a body shop located in the same building.

Officials says all occupants got out of the building before OKCPD arrived and one individual was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.