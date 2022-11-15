Christmas in the Park City of Yukon

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – The chilly temperatures are making it feel like late December around the state, and the City of Yukon is already gearing up for Christmas.

The Yukon Ice Rink will open to the public on Nov. 19 and stay open until Jan. 2.

The rink, which is located at the Santa Express Train Station on the north side of Chisholm Trail Park, is back by popular demand.

General admission is $13 with a skate rental, or $10 without a skate rental.

The rink will be open Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Fridays from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The rink will also be open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.