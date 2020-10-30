Ice storm tree damage debris being removed in rural Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Debris removal is now underway in rural parts of Oklahoma County.

“Everybody’s power is out over here except that little house,” Bryan Barrett told KFOR.

Power has been out for four days now at Barrett’s rural Oklahoma County home and debris from frozen trees is scattered everywhere.

“There’s a lot of trees down, a lot of damage,” Barrett said.

A lot of that debris is blocking the roads, which is why county crews started the cleanup process on Thursday morning in district two, following an emergency declaration from Gov. Kevin Stitt.

They’re cleaning up branches and tree limbs from the roads and ditches that are often prone to flooding.

“First we need to get the trees cleared and back in a place where we can at least pick them up, a lot of chainsaw work,” Crew Chief John Canon said.

It’s a process that could take weeks.

“We’re waiting on the D.A. opinion to decide whether or not that declaration includes our ability to take stuff that people bring out to the curb,” District Two Commissioner Brian Maughan said. “That’s what Oklahoma City has announced that they’re doing. At the county, we would like to do that.”

While homeowners in the area, like Barrett, wait to hear the decision about that, he said he’s just glad to see work to clear the streets is underway.

“We’re extremely grateful, very grateful,” Barrett said.

If you live in District Two and you need to report debris blocking the road, call (405)-713-1502.

