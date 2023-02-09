OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dicey conditions are to blame for a deadly crash and several wrecks early Thursday morning. The temps may have read near freezing, but the bridges and overpasses became hazardous.

“We have a history of that here in Oklahoma City, just a little bit of frozen precipitation or just a little bit of precipitation with temperatures below freezing can cause massive travel problems,” said KFOR’s meteorologist Jon Slater.

All significant highways experienced wrecks, including Broadway extension, 1-40, 1-240, and I-35.

Between midnight and 8 a.m. Thursday, EMSA responded to 58 car crashes and transported 14 patients to hospitals.

By noon, the highway patrol said the number of wrecks doubled.

“Those are just the crashes,” said Trooper Eric Foster. “That’s not the number of cars. So we can talk about 100 crashes. Multiply that by two.”

Slick roads are also responsible for a deadly crash involving a semi-truck.

Around 2 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to an accident along westbound I-40 near Morgan Rd.

Investigators say a semi-truck and a pickup truck collided, which caused the semi-truck to roll. Officials confirmed that one person died in the crash.

“We want people to be safe,” said Trooper Foster. “That’s why getting the information out as quickly as possible is important.”

“The bottom line is just a little bit of precipitation with temperatures below freezing can cause many travel problems,” said Slater.