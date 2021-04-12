Iconic Charcoal Oven restaurant reopens in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/OKCTalk.com) – A popular burger joint that closed its doors in Oklahoma City nearly five years ago has reopened.

Charcoal Oven had been in business along Northwest Expressway since 1958, serving customers with charcoal grilled burgers for almost 60 years.

However, the owner decided to close the restaurant in 2016.

Now, it seems that Oklahomans will once again be able to enjoy a bacon burger, chick-a-doodle-do, or a cowboy burger.

According to OKCTalk.com, Charcoal Oven opened this week at a new location on N. May Ave., just south of N.W. 36th St.