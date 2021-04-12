Iconic Charcoal Oven restaurant reopens in Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/OKCTalk.com) – A popular burger joint that closed its doors in Oklahoma City nearly five years ago has reopened.

Charcoal Oven had been in business along Northwest Expressway since 1958, serving customers with charcoal grilled burgers for almost 60 years.

Charcoal Oven sign

However, the owner decided to close the restaurant in 2016.

Now, it seems that Oklahomans will once again be able to enjoy a bacon burger, chick-a-doodle-do, or a cowboy burger.

According to OKCTalk.com, Charcoal Oven opened this week at a new location on N. May Ave., just south of N.W. 36th St.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report