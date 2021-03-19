Iconic Oklahoma City Zoo lion water fountains up for auction

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you remember the lion water fountains at the Oklahoma City Zoo, you might be interested in an auction coming up next week.

The Oklahoma City Zoo is holding an auction on Wednesday, March 24.

They’ll auction off surplus items from the zoo, including everything from tools to kitchen equipment and the iconic lion water fountains.

“We had these in the park, you can even see the drains right here and it was a water fountain. It was a very unique item at the zoo,” said Candice Rennels, the Director of Public Relations at the OKC Zoo.

An Oklahoma City Zoo visitor drinking from a lion water fountain way back in yesteryear.

The lions have been out of operation for years. There are four in total and two will be up for auction.

One will stay on display in the “ZooZeum” and the other will eventually be displayed in the new Africa Habitat in 2023.

“It has a special connection for the community and our zoo members who have been out here for years, so we do want to keep it here in the ZooZeum,” said Rennels.

A youngster in the mouth of a not-so-ferocious lion at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

The auction will take place Wednesday, March 24 at the Zoo Ampitheater and is open to all. There is no admission cost. All proceeds from the sales will go back into the zoo.

For more information on the auction, visit the auction’s website.