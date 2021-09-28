Iconic Osage Oklahoma sculptor, Shan Gray, dies

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Shan Gray, a renowned Native American artist most known for his bronze sculptures depicting Oklahoma history, died Sunday, Sept. 19. He was 65.

Born in Bartlesville, Gray established his world-class reputation as a sculptor in the early 2000s by creating several notable sculptures of Oklahoma legends.

He completed eight bronze pieces for the Oklahoma Centennial in 2007.

“95 Years and Planting” – Mitch Park, Edmond – this Girl Scout centennial statue depicts a young woman with a shovel planting a tree.

The Cleveland County Veterans Memorial – Reaves Park, Norman – a five-sided obelisk that features the five branches of the U. S. Military.

“Vessels Heisman” – University of Oklahoma’s Heisman Park, Norman – a larger-than-life statue of OU’s first Heisman Trophy winner, Billy Vessels.

Warren Spahn – Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City – a nine-foot-tall sculpture of National Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Warren Spahn.

James Garner – James Garner Plaza, Norman – a 10-foot-tall statue of actor James Garner as Maverick.

Three Miss Americas – Oklahoma City University – This remarkable creation depicts three Oklahomans crowned as Miss America winners: Jane Jayroe, Susan Powell and Shawntel Smith.

Nazih Zuhdi – Integris Baptist Medical Center, Oklahoma City – A likeness of the world-renowned transplant surgeon greets visitors as they enter the Nazih Zuhdi Transplant Institute.

Shannon Miller – Edmond Library – just short of 19 feet, this powerful piece captures the seven-time Olympic medalist, American gymnast Shannon Miller, in her triumph as the first-ever American to win the balance beam finals at the Olympics.

Shan Gray. Image by Evan P Hill

James Garner in Norman OK by artist Shan Gray. Image Evan P Hill

Warren Spahn OKC by Shan Gray. Image by Evan P Hill

Billy Vessel in Cleveland OK by Shan Gray. Image Evan P Hill

Miss Americas in Oklahoma City by Shan Gray. Image by Evan P Hill

Shannon Miller in Edmond by Shan Gray. Image by Evan P Hill

In addition to his work in bronze, Gray also worked in granite, brass, marble and platinum on ceramic.

Gray is survived by his two daughters, Evan Gray Hill of Massachusetts and Erin Harper of Tulsa. Memorial services were held on Sept. 24, in Oklahoma City.