OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Winter weather poses dangerous conditions for all drivers – including law enforcement and first responders.

One OHP Trooper had a close call after being rear-ended while working an earlier crash.

State Troopers were working a crash Thursday morning on I-35 near SE 27th St. in Moore when a driver lost control – their vehicle sliding into one of OHP’s units.

“He was outside of his vehicle so gratefully we can say that he wasn’t injured,” said Trooper Eric Foster with OHP.

Foster says they often use their vehicles to block the scene – and in this case everything worked as planned.

But troopers know it could have been so much worse.

“When a car loses control on ice – there’s no warning,” Foster said. “It doesn’t make the noises that you think like in the movies where you hear skidding tires or whatever – it’s almost silent.”

Law enforcement and first responders already urge drivers to take it slow on ice – but ask for even more caution and space when they see patrol cars, stranded drivers or ambulances on the road.

“Just slow down, it’s ok to be late somewhere rather than to speed up and get in the crash and never make it at all,” Foster said.

If you can – stay home.

The roadways can be deceiving.

“Just wait to do those errands or to do that traveling because the fewer cars on the road, the better it is for everyone,” said Adam Paluka, EMSA Chief Public Information Officer.

One thing troopers are seeing is people pulling out their cell phones to record wreck scenes as they drive by – they ask you never do that – no matter the weather and road conditions.