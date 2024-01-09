OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Cold temperatures and icy roads are here in Oklahoma and some highways are being affected.
I-35
- A jackknifed semi on I-35 north of 12th St. and south of 27th St. in Moore
- A jackknifed semi on I-35 southbound at SE 59th
- A jackknifed semi on I-35 at SE 27th in Moore
- An accident involving a semi on I-35 northbound at SE 89th
- Injury collision on I-35 northbound at I-240
- Crash on I-35 at Seward
I-40
- Multiple car crash involving a semi reported on I-40 at May
- A car accident in I-40 at the Kickapoo Turnpike
I-44
- A multiple car accident on I-44 and SW 44th
Turner Turnpike
- Two jackknifed semis reported near Douglass Blvd.
