Idaho man who lost raccoon in Norman thinks she is found, turns out it was very close, but not her

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Idaho arborist George Simmons, who came down to work in Oklahoma after an October ice storm and lost his pet raccoon, thought she may have been found.

“I just don’t know if she’s long enough,” Simmons said in Norman as they carried the cage raccoon away to be scanned by the Department of Wildlife to check for her microchip. “But man, her face markings are perfect.”

It was the moment of truth for a possible reunion five months in the making. Simmons made yet another trip back to Oklahoma Friday for what has been the most believable lead yet as he continues to search for his pet raccoon, Coonsie.

“It’s been a rollercoaster,” Simmons said as he took a deep breath.

“We’ve made it through some of the coldest weather in Oklahoma tracking this little raccoon,” said Jennifer Shepard, a woman who has assisted Simmons in the searches.

When Simmons had to return for work in Idaho, Shepard was one of the many people who helped him as his eyes and ears on the ground.

“We have done group searches, we’ve done individual searches in attics, backyards, trailer parks, fields, drainage ditches, we’ve done late night drive throughs,” she said.

George and Coonsie

The large groups even set up some traps during searches. Those eventually led to the capture of the raccoon that they thought was Coonsie.

“Oh, there was a lot of excitement,” Simmons said.

“We were all pretty convinced that it was her,” Shepard said.

Shepard and Simmons said she looked just like Coonsie. She said she would sit up, drink tea and hold people’s hands like Coonsie would. So, Simmons, who was still out in Idaho, booked the next flight out.

Coonsie and a pup

“I made it down here in eight hours,” Simmons said.

All for the moment of truth. Since Coonsie has a microchip in her, the Oklahoma Wildlife Department helped with their scanner.

“It should have picked it up by now if she was,” the Department of Wildlife employee said as she scanned the raccoon.

“Yup,” Simmons said. “Her chip would be right there.”

A woman there who had also assisted Simmons in some searches asked if it was possible for the microchip to move or even fall out. The employee said it was very rare for the microchip to fall out.

“I just scanned her entire backside all the way to her tail,” she said. “So, it’s not her.”

They tried to rescan her whole body, but the scanner never picked up the chip. It was close. However, it wasn’t Coonsie.

“This has really been a positive experience,” Shepard said. “I think we just need to keep sending George our positive support.”

Simmons was beaten but not at all broken.

“Just keep looking, you guys are doing a good job,” Simmons said holding back tears. “They’re the only chance I got to get her back.”

George Simmons is with a heavy heart after a raccoon found in Norman turned out to not be his Coonsie.

Simmons said he plans to keep looking in that same area, because they have it narrowed down with certain raccoons they have seen there.

Simmons said nothing illegal was done or has been done searching for or in capturing the raccoon, since he has papers to do so. Also, Simmons said he has raised raccoons from a very early age and said he knows how to handle them.

From the KFOR family, Mr. Simmons, we’re rooting for you, buddy.