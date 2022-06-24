OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County Judge ruled a controversial religious group can continue its demonstration outside of metro churches.

However, Judge Sheila Stinson said the group must not block traffic during the groups “Blitz the Christian Church” movement.

“God got the victory today, so we’re ecstatic,” said Bishop Kani Gabar, of Israel United in Christ (IUIC).

Derrick Scobey

“I’m disappointed in the ruling,” said Senior Pastor Derrick Scobey of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Oklahoma County Judge Sheila Stinson struck down a temporary restraining order and/or injunction against Israel United in Christ, after the IUIC demonstrated on the sidewalk outside of Ebenezer Baptist Church, and several other black metro churches, following the Sunday services.

“Stop this foolishness!” an IUIC member can be heard shouting in a video captured during the demonstrations on June 12th and 19th.

The IUIC said it’s carrying out a “Blitz the Christian Church” movement in Oklahoma City and across the world. The IUIC said it’s starting the movement with local churches, then will expand to mega churches.

Their goal is to teach the gospel and hand out fliers in an attempt to fix community problems.

“We really want to meet with our church leaders to try to come to a biblical solution to our problems. So, we’ve been reaching out, reaching out, to no avail,” Deacon Abbayael Israel previously told KFOR.

“The Church’s Christianity has failed. It has not fixed it,” Gabar told News 4. “The commandments of God are not being taught in churches.”

However, Ebenezer Baptist Church labeled the movement as harassment, prompting the church and Scobey to file for a temporary restraining order and/or injunction, claiming “Members and guests of the church were harassed,” while the IUIC were “yelling and shouting rude, vile, and obscene statements through a megaphone about the church and the pastor.”

“Why do y’all worship on Sunday? Where in the Bible can we read that?” shouted an IUIC member in one of the videos. “Stop celebrating Easter! Stop celebrating Christmas. Stop putting pumpkins out on Halloween. That’s evil as hell!”

“We don’t need you to tell us how to live our lives,” said Freddy Wright, a member of Ebenezer and a witness called to the stand Thursday.

In court, the church also claimed the scene led to dangerous traffic issues. The plaintiff’s attorney also claimed a member of Ebenezer Church almost collided with a bus because of the bottleneck created allegedly by the demonstration.

“I know that they were impeding traffic,” said Wright. “I could not go out into the street because I could not see what was coming from the south. So, I had to wait.”

During the hearing, the IUIC argued they never left public property. In fact, there are members in the group who have specific jobs to go over the laws of the area and figure out where the group is allowed to legally stand.

Israel United in Christ demonstrators outside Ebenezer Baptist Church. Image KFOR

The IUIC also claimed they never spoke outside of scripture, or explanation of the written word. This includes the “hand shaking” movement while the group chants “shame, shame, shame.”

“What they’re misinterpreting for hatred is passion. We see ills and we’re trying to fix it,” said Gabar.

One of those ills, according to the group, is tithing.

“Stop taking their money!” preached one of the IUIC members.

“[Tithing] was never monetary. What happened? Christianity, over the years, have morphed it into financial gain,” said Gabar.

“You cannot take a sheep and go inside to pay a bill. You need money,” said Wright.

During the demonstration, the IUIC claimed pastors, like Scobey, use tithing for their own financial gain.

“Pastor Scobey, where you at? We love you brother. But we want you to stop lying to our people. We want you to stop taking the money of our hardworking people,” said one of the IUIC members, while speculating Scobey was inside the church counting money.

“I have never been in the back counting money. That is the job of the Finance Committee,” said Scobey.

Also during the demonstration, the group pointed out Scobey and his wife drive nice cars.

“Ebenezer has nothing to do with the car he drives,” said Wright.

“It’s the fruit of an undergraduate degree from the University of Oklahoma and working in a top corporation,” said Angela Scobey, Pastor Scobey’s wife.

After the judge’s ruling, the IUIC argued it was hypocritical for Scobey to take legal action against the group, because he is also facing a legal battle. Scobey was arrested during an anti-death penalty protest last Fall for standing in a street and praying for Julius Jones.

“I was not out for harassing anyone, and a man’s life was weighing in the balance. I wanted to do all I could do to help prevent him from being executed the following day,” said Scobey.

“He was on property that he wasn’t supposed to be on. The hypocrisy for him now to try to drag us into court,” said Bishop Gabar. “Shame on him.”

“Shame, shame, shame!” shouted the group behind Gabar. “Unbelievable. Unbelievable hypocrisy,” the bishop said.

Thursday, Stinson ruled the IUIC stayed on public property and didn’t harass anyone. However, they must not block traffic.

The IUIC now says the movement is full steam ahead.

“If anything we’re going to ramp it up,” said Gabar.

“This is not the end of this. It will be resolved,” said Scobey.