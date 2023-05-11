OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Severe weather days can be scary for anyone regardless of age, but it can be especially frightening when you’re a kid and don’t quite know what to do. So, one Oklahoma family has come up with a fun, simple way for kids to feel safe and in control when tornadoes strike.

Natalie Howard and her 4-year-old daughter, Ella have come up with their own lyrics to the tune of ‘If You’re Happy and You Know It‘ to help kids feel confident during the uncertainty of tornado season.

If a tornados on the ground, what do we do?

If a tornados on the ground, what do we do?

If you hear the sirens sound, there’s a tornado on the ground. We should shelter underground, that’s what we do!

If we can’t shelter underground, what do we do?

If we can’t shelter underground, what do we do?

If we can’t shelter underground, we should take a look around. There’s a closet or bathroom, that’s what we do!

We should shelter underground, that’s what we do

Avoid windows, safe and sound, that’s what we do

In a closet, or low ground, find a bathroom, safe and sound. If a tornados on the ground, that’s what we do!

“As parents we worry if our children know what to do in severe weather. Often times it’s hard to keep a child’s attention when teaching them what to do. Though I’ve learned along the years that children not only learn wonderful things from music, but they also retain the information much more through music,” Howard said.

Listen to the full song: