PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The man accused of killing an Ada pastor at the request of his wife was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, with credit for time already served.

“You said you were sorry in court, how sorry are you?” asked News 4’s Katelyn Ogle to Kahlil Square.

“Very, very sorry,” said Square.

“Is there anything you want to tell the family?” asked News 4.

“If you can’t forgive me today, I hope someday you will,” he said.

The 27-year-old had just been sentenced by a Pontotoc County Judge for the 2021 murder of Pastor David Evans of Freewill Harmony Baptist Church.

In August of 2022, his wife, Kristie Evans, was sentenced to life in prison for asking Square to pull the trigger.

“He was under the clutches of someone who was extremely masterful at her manipulative tactics,” said defense attorney Tony Coleman.

Before Square met the Evans, 49-year-old Kristie testified Pastor Evans was abusive and depressed. However, he would find enjoyment in hiring dozens of men on Craigslist to have sex with Kristie, while David watched or joined in. Kristie testified she agreed out of fear he’d kill her, their family, or himself.

When Square was nearly 26, he responded to one of the ads.

However, Kristie and Square formed their own secret relationship and cooked up a plan to free Kristie from David.

“He still walked into the home of a man, who’d done him no wrong, while that man was sleeping and put a bullet in his head,” said Prosecutor Tara Portillo.

“[Square] suffered from an inability to make that good choice,” said Coleman.

The defense argued Square lacks the skills to make good decisions.

Family members took the stands to say as a child, Square was “withdrawn” “needed help with self-esteem” and was an “odd ball.”

Friends of Square testified they never believed Square to be violent, and still don’t. Prosecutors noted that Square had previously been convicted for assault and battery prior to meeting the Evans.

“Kristie played him like a fiddle, but he was there dancing to the music,” said Portillo in court.

“In the initial interviews with police, he lied. So, I mean, obviously, he knew that what he did was wrong. He was trying to cover it up,” Portillo told News 4.

Before handing down the sentence, the judge called this a “cold-blooded killing” and pointed out that Square had several chances to back out and call authorities.

Square’s attorney said his client does not plan to appeal.

Square asked to stay in the Pontotoc County jail for ten days before being taken to Prison.

Prosecutors said Square will likely be in his 60’s before he’s eligible for parole.