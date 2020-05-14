iFLY reopens its doors with new COVID-19 safety precautions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – iFLY Indoor Skydiving is reopening its doors with new COVID-19 safety precautions.

Officials with iFLY say their safety team “is taking the proper precautions to ensure guests can enjoy their flying experience by making a tremendous investment in new safety measures to create new ways of keeping people safe in their buildings.”

“iFLY has been committed to safe flight since 1998; we even invented the industry standards,” iFLY CEO Simon Ward said. “Now for the first time, we’ve added a whole new level of safety to keep our team members and flyers safe from the moment they arrive until they leave. Since this outbreak started, our safety teams have worked nonstop to ensure that we follow best practices, adopt some new practices and make the flying experience as personalized, challenging and thrilling as it has ever been.”

Returning customers will notice enhanced safety procedures which will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Ability to complete waivers online

Touchless temperature readings for all entering the building

Contact-free check-in

Floor markings indicating distancing requirements

All equipment including helmets, goggles and flights suits sanitized and washed after each use

Hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility, and surface areas and touchpoints such as counters, door handles and bathroom facilities will be regularly wiped down with disinfectant

Additionally, iFLY’s wind tunnels recirculate and refresh the air from outside to create the most efficient and clean environment in our wind tunnel. At a slow flying speed, the air will refresh about ten times faster than an average store or gym, and at a higher flying speed, which is typically when guests see instructors showing off their skills, the air can easily double the refresh rate again.

iFLY Oklahoma City is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and flight reservations are now being accepted online.

It is located at 13600 Pawnee Drive in Oklahoma City.

For more information on iFLY, visit this website.