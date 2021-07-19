IHME projects dramatic increase in Oklahoma COVID-19 deaths by winter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the number of cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Oklahoma, health experts say the latest predictions for the fall are looking grim.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting drastic increases across the country in the number of people contracting COVID-19.

On Friday, the CDC reported the current seven-day moving average of daily new cases increased 69.3% compared to the previous week’s numbers.

Also, the seven-day average of new hospital admissions for COVID-19 is 35.8% higher than the same time the previous week.

Officials also stress that deaths have increased 26.3% compared to the previous seven-day moving average.

Throughout the pandemic, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has released projections on how the virus could affect communities across the globe.

Recently, the IHME released its latest projections for the fall amid an increase in COVID-19 cases across the country.

By Nov. 1, the IHME predicts that Oklahoma could see its death toll related to COVID-19 climb to 9,340.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,666 deaths as of Friday, July 16.

Dr. George Monks, the former president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, says that Oklahomans need to act now in order to prevent these projections from coming true in the future.

“Projections are just that. In the end, things may end up better or worse than projected. We can also alter our course by getting vaccinated and being smart about risks. None of us wanted this third Covid wave, but it is here. If these projections are anywhere close to what is to come, our Hospitals will be under significant strain again. Already, some Hospitals in NE Oklahoma are seeing more Covid patients now than any previous time,” Monks posted on Twitter. “I pray these projections are wrong, but we must prepare as if they are right.”

Monks says he believes an Oklahoma State Health Emergency should be declared so the state can prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 patients.