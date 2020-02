OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re craving breakfast foods, you are in luck!

IHOP is celebrating National Pancake Day by giving customers a free buttermilk short stack of pancakes.

The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at IHOPs across the country.

Organizers say the free pancakes are only available for dine-in customers, and customers are limited to one free short stack per guest.

In addition to the free pancakes, guests will also have a chance to win pancakes for life.