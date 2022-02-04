EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Nearly ten years after an Edmond woman found a wedding band at a local pharmacy, her son is making it his mission to ensure it finds its way home.

He traveled hundreds of miles just to make sure this story aired, hoping the rightful owner would see it.

“It’s specifically written for Bradley from Maggie, and it says for infinity, which is forever,” said Juan Reyes, Jr. “She wanted him to have this forever, and it’s here in the wrong hands.”

It’s been nearly ten years since Juan Reyes, Jr.’s mom found this engraved wedding band at the Walgreens on Second and Bryant in Edmond.

No one at the store knew who it belonged to.

So Juan’s mom put it in her purse, eventually forgetting about it.

“My mother, you don’t know her, but she carries a big, big purse,” he said.

The ring remained lost in that big bag for years until recently when Juan was visiting his mom in Edmond.

“And she got excited and said Junior, this what they call me, Junior, look this ring, and she told me the whole story about how it all happened,” Juan said.

Since then, Juan has kept this ring in this plastic bag in his Illinois home, keeping Maggie and Bradley in his thoughts and in his heart.

“Every night before I go to sleep, I think about the ring,” he said. “What am I going to do with this ring?”

So, he reached out to KFOR for help.

“I love Channel 4 and I spoke with a young lady named Lauren and she told me, ‘Yes, we would help you with this story,'” Juan said.

Even though he was miles away, Juan didn’t want to handle this remotely. He hopped on a plane to Will Rogers World Airport.

“Something told me, you’ve got to find who this ring belongs to because it’s just something that touched my heart,” said Juan. “I’m going to take the time and the expense to come to Oklahoma and see you in person and see if we could get this, results.”

Just one man on a mission to help another man he’s never even met.

“It seems like I know Bradley for life now, ever since this happened, you know?” said Juan. “Bradley! Come and get your ring!”

If this is your ring or you know who it belongs to, email us at 4@kfor.com.