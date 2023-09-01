MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — Family and friends gathered Friday at Kiwanis Park to honor the life of Cordea Carter.

“Thank you for bringing us together to show love for my son,” said Cordea’s mother, Janea Wright.

Carter, 16, was killed following a shooting at a Choctaw High School football game in August.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred during an argument between two males at the game.

“I hate that he couldn’t be here [and] I hate that those things happened,” Janea added during a reflective moment before the release.

“Let [these kids] see something different besides violence. Give them something better to look forward to,” Wright said.

Family and friends gather for balloon release honoring the life of Cordea Carter. Photos from KFOR.

The gathering was hosted by faculty and staff from Midwest City High School, where Carter was a student.

The suspect in the shooting, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested this week on a second-degree murder complaint.

Following a time of prayer and encouragement the group released several balloons into the sky.

“I hate [that he’s not here], but I’ll live with it,” Janea said to KFOR.

Family and friends said they are planning another balloon release for Saturday afternoon.