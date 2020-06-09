Illegal electrofishing device found on boat in Choctaw County

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Four people were cited after an illegal electrofishing device was found on a boat in Choctaw County.

According to Oklahoma Game Wardens, while on patrol in western Choctaw County, Warden Jim Gillham, of Atoka County, observed a boat trailer and an ATV parked on the bank of Muddy Boggy River near the Buckhorn community.

Gillham contacted Warden Andrew Potter, of Choctaw County, who responded to the area.

Shortly thereafter, the boat returned with four subjects onboard.

As the boat reached the bank, the wardens observe a dip net and battery aboard the vessel.

The wardens conducted an interview and found an illegal electrofishing device on the boat.

Game wardens say the use and/or possession of an electrofishing device is strictly prohibited on or near Oklahoma waters.

The subjects were issued citations for possession of the device, and the boat and fishing equipment were seized as evidence.

All charges are pending in the Choctaw County District Court.