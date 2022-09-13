OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say an inmate at the Federal Transfer Center (FTC) in Oklahoma City died Tuesday afternoon.

According to the report, 54-year-old Jonathan Patterson was found unresponsive at the FTC Oklahoma City facility around 1 p.m. on Sept. 13.

Responding staff immediately secured the area, began lifesaving measures and called for EMS, according to officials.

Patterson was subsequently pronounced deceased by EMS personnel. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

No staff or other inmates were injured.

Patterson was sentenced in the Central District of Illinois to a 96-month sentence for Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Officials say Patterson arrived at FTC Oklahoma City as a holdover in transit to his designated facility on September 9, 2022.