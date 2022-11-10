OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say they are still seeing illness in the area and continue to investigate the cause in Custer and Caddo areas. Residents are being asked to assist in the investigation as text messages with the link to the survey will be distributed at 3 p.m. today. Water/environmental testing is currently being conducted in the Hydro and Weatherford.

In the meantime, The Oklahoma State Department of health is working with Custer and Caddo County Health Departments and other local partners, as they expand their investigation into the cause of an increased number of cases of Campylobacter and Shiga-toxin producing E. coli.

The expansion includes a secure, electronic survey of all Custer County, Hydro, Hinton and Lookeba residents.

The surveys will be shared with residents through the local Emergency Alert System. Health officials are asking the survey be completed for each individual in the household as the surveys are seeking to find additional illnesses that may not have presented to a healthcare provider.

“This type of survey is extremely useful when investigating the cause of illness,” says Jolianne Stone, Oklahoma state epidemiologist.

The outbreak of the Campylobacter and Shiga-toxin producing E. coli was identified Oct. 25, 2022 in the Hydro and Weatherford area. Since the onset of the outbreak person-to-person spread is rare with these illnesses, rather it is more common to contract these illnesses through consumption of undercooked meat, contaminated raw milk or water and the handling of raw poultry or pork without washing hands or surfaces properly.

If you or someone in your family is experiencing diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and muscle aches, we encourage you to seek medical care. Consider asking your healthcare provider to test for common stomach illnesses caused by bacteria.

Individuals experiencing the symptoms above should avoid public areas until 24 hours after symptoms have gone away. Officials say they appreciate the public’s help and patience as they work to find the source.

For further questions, please contact 211, the Custer County Health Department at (580) 772-6417 or Caddo County Health Department (405) 247-2507.

Learn more at Oklahoma.gov/health.