“I’m at a loss for words,” Metro man says apartment complex cut off his power day before Thanksgiving

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro family woke up Thanksgiving morning without any power.

“I’m just flabbergasted,” said Lee Forrest.

Forrest says it’s a Thanksgiving he won’t forget, but it’s not because it’s been a good day.

“I’m at a loss for words right now,” he said.

He says the power to his apartment, The Restoration at Candlewood, was inexplicably cut off the day before the holiday.

“We were gonna start cooking last night and my other sister was gonna come over and we were gonna hang out and have family time, but you know that’s all ruined now,” said Forrest.

He says Wednesday afternoon he got a message from his managers telling him he might lose power, but he says they weren’t able to give him a reason why.

“All that they could say was ‘oh, I’m so sorry,’” said Forrest.

Forrest says he called OG&E to respond but the electric company wasn’t able to help him.

“They told me you’re gonna need an electrician. There’s not nothing that we can do for you,” said Forrest.

It turns out, his entire electrical meter had been removed.

Forrest says he is late on rent this month, but he says he’s communicated with his apartment managers, leaving him wondering why his power would be turned off.

“I think they did it on purpose because we’re late on the rent…Why does everybody else in the building have power but mine is out?”

KFOR tried going to the complex office Thursday, but because of the holiday, no one was working.

News 4 also left messages for the main line and the emergency maintenance line. As of Thursday evening, we had not heard back from the complex.

Forrest says he is not hopeful they will call back.

“I can’t believe that they would do this on Thanksgiving.”