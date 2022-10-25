OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) offers a Voluntary Fixed Price Plan to customers every year, but some say they were never told, and now the deadline has passed.

In October 2021, ONG customers paid $5.977 for the cost of gas per dekatherm.

Exactly one year later, customers are now paying $11.263 for the cost of gas per dekatherm.

“We do not set that price or mark up the cost of gas – it’s a passthrough cost,” wrote ONG in an email to KFOR.

However, ONG claims to have sent every customer an email in September saying they could lock in the price of $8.612 for the cost of gas per dekatherm for 12 months beginning November 1.

The plan is not a guarantee of savings. It’s offered as a budgetary tool for customers.

Some years there are savings, and some years there are not, according to ONG.

“The price only applies to the cost of the natural gas itself. Regular service and delivery charges apply, and your bill will still vary according to the amount of natural gas you use,” ONG’s email to customers read.

Arlene Crist said she never received this email, though.

“One of my friends messaged me on [Facebook] Messenger and said that you had until 7:00 last night [Monday night] to sign up and if not that you are out of luck until next year at this time,” said Crist.

Crist’s friend sharing the news with her was the first time she had heard of ONG’s fixed price plan, according to Crist.

Crist shared on Facebook a screenshot of the news she was told by her friend in which ONG claims some of the information stated in the post is incorrect.

“The post you mentioned was not an official post from ONG,” stated ONG.

Others did comment underneath Crist’s post saying they didn’t receive notice of the plan or its deadline either.

Some ONG customers in the KFOR newsroom also claim they never received an email containing that information while others say they did receive one.

ONG said the original deadline stated in the email was October 17, but that it was extended to October 24.

“I’m disappointed that they didn’t let us know ahead of time that, you know, to save any money these days is better than nothing,” added Crist.

If you missed this year’s fixed price opportunity, ONG won’t send out another until next September.

News 4 asked ONG if there would be an additional extension for those who claim to have never gotten the email.

ONG said they’re working to find out the answer.

Customers can find more information about how to manage their bills or their payment options on ONG’s website.