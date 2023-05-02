HENRYETTA, Okla. (KFOR) – A search for two missing teenagers led to a disturbing discovery in one Oklahoma town.

On Monday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol sent out an alert for two missing Henryetta teenagers who were considered at-risk or endangered.

Officials began searching for 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer.

Brewer’s father told KFOR that his daughter was supposed to be home on Sunday evening around 5 p.m., but she never showed up.

He said he wasn’t worried because sometimes she would show up late after hanging out with her friends.

As the hours ticked on, he became concerned.

That concern grew when he learned that his daughter’s friend, Ivy Webster, was also missing.

On Monday morning, he filed a missing person’s report after learning Webster wasn’t at school.

Officials developed information that led them to believe the girls may have been with Jesse McFadden.

Around 3 p.m., authorities served a search warrant on McFadden’s property and made a heartbreaking discovery.

Investigators say they discovered seven bodies on the property.

While searching for two teenagers reported missing on Monday, May 1, 2023, authorities in Okmulgee County, Oklahoma say they found seven bodies on a rural property, seen here, in Henryetta. (KFOR)



Authorities searched a rural property near the town of Henryetta, Oklahoma on Monday, May 1, 2023 where they say seven bodies were found while they searched for two teenagers reported missing. (KFOR)

Brittany Brewer, 16. Image courtesy Nathan Brewer.

Ivy Webster, 14. Image courtesy of the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office.

Although it will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the victims, the Okmulgee County Sheriff says there is no threat to the community and the search has been called off for the teens.

Brewer’s father told KFOR that he was informed that his daughter was found dead.

“I’m just lost,” he said. “It hasn’t sunk in yet. I still think she’s going to walk in right behind me or walk up next to me. It still hasn’t sunken in that she’s gone.”

Since the tragic news, he says he has been bonding with Webster’s family and the Henryetta community.

“It’s a tragedy all the way across, but Oklahomans come together,” he said. “We will get through this all as a community.”