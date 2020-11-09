“I’m just so frustrated,” Woman still battles without power 15 days after storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It has been two weeks after a devastating ice storm, and thousands are still in the dark.

Linemen are still spread out statewide, working to restore power.

Leann Morrow is just one Oklahoman desperate Monday to get her power back.

“I’m just so frustrated. I don’t know what to do,” she said.

She lost power the very first day of the ice storm, so Monday marks her 15th day without electricity.

“It’s just been sitting here waiting, and my mom is 96,” said Morrow.

Morrow has been taking care of her elderly mother, who can’t get around safely in the dark.

“She’s already fallen once and hit her head on the storm door and smashed out the glass, and I took her to the ER for that,” said Morrow.

Their fridge is wide open at home; the shelves and drawers are empty.

“The refrigerator is standing open cause it’s totally empty, it’s gone. I’m supposed to have diabetes medicine that I can keep in the fridge. It’s not there,” said Morrow.

To make matters worse, she’s watched homes one block away get their power back.

KFOR asked OG&E about Morrow’s neighborhood. They tell us it was one of the most heavily damaged.

“The north section of the OKC metro was really one of the hardest hit areas, as our crews work to restore that even today, they’re still finding damage that they hadn’t seen before,” said David Kimmel, with OG&E.

OG&E is hoping to have power restored by Monday night.

“15 days is enough” she laughed.

Crews were out near Morrow’s street minutes after KFOR showed up on Monday morning.

You can keep up to date with power outages on OG&E’s website.

LATEST STORIES: