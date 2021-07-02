‘I’m out of here.’ Residents complaining about water being shut off again at Williamsburg Apartments

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s the second time in four weeks residents at Williamsburg Apartment Complex had their water cut off.

“I’m out of here. I’m out. My lease is up in December,” said a resident who wanted to remain anonymous.

Affordable rent has kept the 25-year resident at the complex. She said she is fed up with the problems.

“When we had the heavy rain, what I did was took my wastebasket.. emptied it, sat it outside and let it collect water…for me to put in my toilet to flush the toilet.”

Williamsburg Apartments

This time, residents did receive notices about the water being shut off on June 27. Even with the warning, Keisha Alexander said this is just one of many problems plaguing her apartment.

“My dishwasher has mold in it. My AC has been out for like two months,” said Alexander. “I have a broken sink, my tub is clogged and they keep cutting the water off.”

Despite complaints, Alexander said nothing gets fixed. KFOR spoke to office managers, and they said they couldn’t comment on residents’ problems because of a contract.

Residents just want answers.

“I’m not mad at the people in the office. I’m mad at the people that own it,” said Lisa Urista.

“Most of us tenants that can afford to, we do plan on moving because we don’t know what else to do,” said the anonymous woman.

KFOR sent an email to the property owners, Wehner Multifamily, LLC, about the long list of complaints from residents. So far, we haven’t heard anything back.