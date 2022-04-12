OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When visiting the new Workforce Community Hope Center in Oklahoma City, you can’t help but notice a stunning new piece of art.

Yukon artist Carlos Barboza was commissioned to create the ‘Imagine Hope’ mural at the Hope Center.

In the painting, a monochromatic child is surrounded by colorful butterflies and a lotus flower. Barboza says he wanted to evoke the feelings of hope in viewers through the eyes of a child.

“I was playing with all these different ideas in my head. Just like the realism of a kid and like the imagination, how abstract and beautiful that can also be,” Barboza said.

Organizers say the ‘Imagine Hope’ mural serves as a gateway for members of the community who visit the Hope Center, located at N.W. 10th and Rockwell.

The mural was created through the Oklahoma Art in Public Places program, which was administered by the Oklahoma Arts Council and Oklahoma Human Services.

“Hope and the arts are so closely connected. Studies show that hope improves academic success, mental health, physical wellbeing, creativity, and innovation,” said First Lady Sarah Stitt

In March, Oklahoma Human Services opened its first Workforce Community Hope Center. The center serves as a single location that can provide critical resources to Oklahomans in need.

Multiple state agencies will be on site, along with childcare, a food pantry, and health and mental services.