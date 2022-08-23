OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have always wanted to see works from one of the world’s most acclaimed artists, you won’t have to travel far.

Immersive Van Gogh will take over the Oklahoma City Convention Center on Dec. 14, 2022 through Jan. 15, 2023.

The state-of-the-art facility will feature the animated artwork of Vincent van Gogh.

Guests will be able to experience his highly emotional and chaotic inner world through art, light, music, movement, and imagination.

“We cannot wait to share the immersive art show that is sweeping the nation with the people of Oklahoma City,” said Corey Ross, producer of Immersive Van Gogh. “We opened five successful Immersive Van Gogh exhibits in the bordering states of Texas, Missouri and Colorado, so Oklahoma City was the next logical choice.”

Organizers say more than 50 projectors will cast 50,000 square feet of imagery.

Tickets start at $39.99.